RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In March 2020, GoTriangle suspended bus fares to help ease the financial burden for frontline workers who rely on public transportation. Those fares have not come back and won’t for another year.

GoTriangle announced it would continue to suspend fares through June 30, 2023.

GoCary, GoDurham and GoRaleigh will follow suit. Chapel Hill Transit remains cost-free as well.

The transit system said the agencies and their governing boards decided not to include fare revenue in their budgets for fiscal year 2023.

“Our communities and riders across the region continue to transition as we emerge from this pandemic, and our transit agencies are happy not only to serve our public, but also be a source of encouragement,” said GoTriangle President and CEO Charles E. Lattuca. “Transit is a key component of a healthy and thriving community.”

GoTriangle said their partners would continue to follow all federal safety guidelines regarding cleaning, masks and social distancing.

The extension of free ridership comes at a time when people are experiencing rising gas prices and inflation.

“We hope suspending fares adds to quality of life by encouraging more residents to try transit as a means of avoiding congestion and helping to address climate change,” said GoTriangle.