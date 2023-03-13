RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — GoTriangle has announced bus-service changes that will go into effect March 26.

The changes will include:

Route CRX: Route will be reinstated to the November level of service.

Route DRX: Route will be reinstated to the November level of service. Also, the route will be temporarily detoured to serve the District Drive P&R.

Route 305: Schedule change will improve service reliability.

Route 400: Route will have an alignment change to improve safety.

Stops Removed — 6694 Jackson St at Duke St (WB)

Route 405: Route will have an alignment change to improve safety.

Stops Removed — 6694 Jackson St at Duke St (WB)

Route 700: Minor schedule change and alignment change to improve performance.

Stops Removed — 6694 Jackson St at Duke St (WB)

Stops Added — 5507 Chapel Hill St at Gregson St (WB)

Route 310: Alignment and timepoint change will make the route more efficient. Four stops will be removed on Paramount Pkwy. Stops 1339 Chapel Hill Road at Market Center Drive and 11307 Chapel Hill Road at NW Cary Pkwy. will no longer serve as timepoints on the route.

Stops Removed 1967 Paramount Pkwy at Lenovo (EB) 1972 Paramount Pkwy at Lenovo (WB) 1968 Paramount Pkwy at Perimeter Park Dr (EB) 1971 Paramount Pkwy at Perimeter Park Dr (WB)



Alternate Stops 1251 Watkins Rd at Perimeter Park Dr (WB) 1254 Watkins Rd at Perimeter Park Dr (EB) 1973 Carrington Mills Blvd at Paramount Pkwy (NB) 1966 Carrington Mills Blvd at Paramount Pkwy (SB)



