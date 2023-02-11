SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are warning about a specific kind of scammer — one that pretends to be someone you know.

Officers said scammers can use a number you’re familiar with to call or text you, pretending to be a colleague, a friend or even family.

They shared a screenshot of the scam for an example, where the scammer pretended to be a pastor.

(Scotland Neck Police Department)

Police are warning the public to not fall for this trick.

They said you should never send money or buy gift cards unless you personally know for sure what you’re doing.