RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Roanoke Rapids woman.

Cierra Rockel Webb was shot and killed early on Nov. 13 at a party of more than 700 people at the Double D Ranch on Green Acres Road near Enfield, Halifax County sheriff’s deputies said.

She was among seven people injured or killed in the incident.

In January, the sheriff’s office said a reward of up to $16,000 was available for information in Webb’s killing.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, Team Cold Case at 252-406-6736, or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.