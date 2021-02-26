Gov. Cooper announces cash rewards for info on 7 murders in 4 different central NC cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced tens of thousands of dollars in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the murders of seven people in four different central North Carolina cases.

The oldest of the four cases dates back to July 17, 2014.

According to the governor’s office, it was on that day that Reginald Tyrice Edwards, 34, was shot and killed on Ransome Circle in Weldon.

The State of North Carolina is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Edwards’ murder.

Anyone who has any information on the case should contact the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-3136, the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

The second case where a reward is being offered is the murder of James Calvin Graham, Jr., 52.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office located an unclothed body in a wooded area near Cisterna Road on June 8, 2016. The body was later identified as Graham. Authorities said Graham had been shot multiple times.

The State of North Carolina is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Graham’s murder.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

The third case that the State is offering a reward in is the quadruple murder of 54-year-old Tammy Lynnette Pearce, her 47-year-old boyfriend Selby Gene Outland, her 28-year-old son Paul Shane Pearce, and his 23-year-old girlfriend Dominique Nicole Privette.

The four were found dead inside a home in the 2200-block of Banks Lane in Wilson County on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Authorities said at the time that they had either been killed on Dec. 23 or early on Christmas Eve.

All four of them were shot to death at the home, authorities said.

Eight months after the murders, in August 2017, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Dereck Eugene Harris. Harris was charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard, Jr., said the murders were believed to have been “due to a drug debt involved with the suspect and one of the victims.”

Two and a half years after the arrest of Harris, on Feb. 24, 2020, the charges were dropped in the case. The decision was made at the start of Harris’ murder trial, the day that three families had been waiting for since 2016.

It was in court that morning that the families found out there simply wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with the trial.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Harris could be charged again. No new developments in the case have been released by the sheriff’s office in the year since the charges were dropped.

The State of North Carolina is offering up to $20,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Tammy Lynette Pearce, Dominique Nicole Privette, Paul Shane Pearce and Selby Gene Outland.

Anyone with information concerning the case should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

The final case Cooper’s office announced a reward in is the murder of Matthew Leon Peterkin.

Peterkin, 41, was found dead on a path near Saunders Street in Raeford on Aug. 16, 2020.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a body. The body found at the scene was later identified as that of Peterkin.

An autopsy determined that the 41-year-old had been shot multiple times.

The State of North Carolina is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Peterkin’s murder.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Raeford Police Department at 910-875-4251 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.