SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Right now, it looks like a 2,100-acre pile of dirt in Chatham County.

But come 2025, thousands of electric vehicles are expected to drive out of VinFast’s $4 billion assembly plant.

The Vietnamese company originally expected to start production next year. But as of last month, it’s delayed until 2025.

“Before coming here, we thought that we can get things done the same way that we did in Vietnam,” VinFast North America CEO Van Anh Nguyen told CBS 17. “But when we realized when we’re here… we needed more time.”

However, a community college is looking to help support the company’s future.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and local leaders gathered at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford where there’s an effort to train students for work at VinFast.

Gov. Cooper took a ride in the passenger seat of one of VinFast’s electric vehicles.

“So much has gone into attracting North Carolina’s first automobile manufacturing facility,” Governor Cooper told reporters. “It would not be wise to just say ‘we’re not going to do anything to help train the employees.’”

Part of that job training will take place at the community college’s Moore Center, that is still in need of about $50 million to finish the new facility.

The school’s Vice President for Workforce Development tells CBS 17 there’s a request to the state for funding. The North Carolina General Assembly is set to vote on the money.

VinFast estimates the Chatham County plant will bring about 7,500 jobs to the area. The company delivered its first vehicles to the United States last month.

According to Nguyen, the plant will start to take form toward the end of the year and the company has been working with Central Carolina Community College to build a curriculum.

Workers at the construction site for VinFast’s building in Moncure told CBS 17 blasting should be finished as soon as Thursday.