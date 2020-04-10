Gov. Cooper offers reward in disappearance of Sampson County man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $5,000 reward Friday for information in the disappearance of a 61-year-old Sampson County man.

The money would go to anyone providing information leading the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the disappearance of William Jimmy Graham.

He was reported missing December 15 after being last seen at his home on Goldsboro Highway in the Newton Grove area of the county three days earlier.

Investigators say all their leads have turned to dead ends but believe foul play is involved and that the 61-year-old is the victim of a homicide.

Graham’s family has organized searches to find him, but no luck.

His white truck is also gone.

His family said he’s never been away for an extended period of time like this.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.