Gov. Cooper visits Nash County to promote COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the entire state showing high transmission of COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper is putting pressure on people to get vaccinated.

Cooper visited a drive-thru clinic at Grace Baptist Church in his hometown of Nashville Tuesday hoping to boost the county’s 47-percent vaccination rate.

“You are 15-times more likely to die if you’re infected with COVID if you have not been vaccinated,” Cooper said of the risks. “That should be enough alone to convince people to get a vaccination.”

The governor shared a similar message at a clinic in Nashville last month. Since then, the county’s vaccination rate has increased by 3 percent.

“I think the presence of the governor showing support for vaccinations — and especially his home county — it means a lot,” said Bill Hill, Director of the Nash County Health Department. “It does give us a boost.”

Within a few hours, the National Guard administered 88 shots. Some were first and second doses. Others were booster shots for people who are immunocompromised.

“We had a trifecta; we had first-timer recipients come through, and that’s always good because they’re the ones who have crossed the line and said this is a good idea,” Hill said of reaching those who are vaccine-hesitant.

As the governor pushes vaccines, he’s also promising better access to monoclonal antibody treatments, which are used to decrease the severity of the illness and prevent people from being hospitalized.

“If you are symptomatic, if you’ve been infected, talk with your doctor,” Cooper said of those who are experiencing symptoms. “But this is an important way, and I’m going to be signing an executive order that will expand the ways that people can get to monoclonal antibodies.”

It’s unclear when Cooper will sign that executive order expanding treatment options.