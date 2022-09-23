FLORIDA (WNCN) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 state counties, as well as requested federal pre-landfall aid, in anticipation of Tropical Depression 9 turning into a hurricane by the end of next week.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” Gov. DeSantis said. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The storm formed Friday morning in the central Caribbean, but it could be a major hurricane near Florida next week, CBS 17’s Storm Team reports. Should it turn into the projected hurricane, it would be named Ian.

The spread in forecast track has the potential to become very wide next week as this system passes Cuba and enters the southern Gulf of Mexico, CBS 17’s Storm Team also said.

Gov. DeSantis said the potential for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding and the potential for isolated tornadic activity went into his decision to declare the State of Emergency.

These 24 counties are currently under the warning:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

Finally, the CBS 17 Storm Team said some of the impacts could be felt here in central North Carolina. However, it is still too early to make that determination.