CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Small businesses in Moore County are still feeling the pain after the gunfire attacks on two Duke Energy substations on December 3.

Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper spent Thursday shopping at small businesses impacted by the power outage that spanned all of Moore County.

“It is so frustrating to see this attack on an entire community that plunged 40,000 plus people into darkness,” Gov. Cooper said.

The governor said investigators are not leaving any stone unturned as they continue to search for whoever is responsible.

Shoppers in Southern Pines said the last few weeks have been tough.

“I’m glad everything seems to be relatively normal in such a short time,” Liam Bormes, a shopper said.

“The financial ramifications are unfortunate and will not be tallied up for a while,” said Kimberly Daniels-Taws, manager of The Country Bookshop.

She said the store opened anyway despite not having power, just to give away free children’s books and hot soup.

“People were really hungry… that was tough,” Daniels-Taws said. “But what I really have great confidence in is how our community came together.”

“We’re continuing to work to make sure we do everything we can to bring resources to Moore County,” the governor said.

Gov. Cooper also said he is working to see if there are any state relief funds that could be available for people and businesses impacted in Moore County. Meanwhile, law enforcement is on alert, keeping watch for any similar attacks.