RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a $5,000 reward on information regarding the murder of a Northampton County man.

On June 14, 2021, members of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office found Erskine Reginald Lawrence, 50, in the yard of his home on Mills Street in Severn.

Lawrence died from gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

The State is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611, Northampton County Crime Stoppers at 252-534-1110, or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.