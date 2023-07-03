RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) urged Republican lawmakers on Monday to allow Medicaid expansion to go into effect right away as leaders of the General Assembly have not reached an agreement on what to include in the state budget.

The new fiscal year began July 1 with no new budget in place. When Republicans agreed to expand Medicaid coverage to more than half a million low-income people earlier this year, they made that contingent on the state budget being enacted.

“Making Medicaid Expansion contingent on passing the budget was and is unnecessary, and now the failure of Republican legislators to pass the budget is ripping health care away from thousands of real people and costing our state and our hospitals millions of dollars,” Gov. Cooper said Monday. “Tying it to the budget is tying our hands, and the legislature should decouple the two and start Medicaid Expansion now.”

Leaders of the House and Senate still have disagreements about what should be included in the state budget. The Senate called for deeper cuts to the state’s personal income tax rate than the House did. The two chambers also had competing visions for what to do with billions of dollars in one-time money the state has. Lawmakers say they still have not resolved what to do about those key issues.

When asked about the impact the impasse is having on Medicaid expansion, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said, “I certainly think the sooner the better on that, but we’re not willing to agree to things that will have a much more harmful effect in order to do that.”

By choosing to expand Medicaid coverage, North Carolina is also poised to receive about $1.8 billion in funding from the state government. House lawmakers recently proposed using $1 billion to fund mental health programs.

This is happening as the state is undergoing a process known as redetermination that’s resulting in some people who currently qualify for Medicaid to lose that coverage. Gov. Cooper said this month 9,000 people will lose coverage who otherwise would have been able to keep it if Medicaid expansion already had taken effect.

Speaking about that issue, Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, “I don’t know what the monetary impact is. My guess is it’s probably a very small amount compared to the bonus we’re going to get for the expansion.”

Sen. Berger said if Republicans are able to resolve the disagreements they have on the budget, the earliest he anticipates the legislature voting on that plan would be the final week of July.

Ardis Watkins, executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, said she remains concerned that the proposals state leaders have made regarding pay raises for state employees and teachers aren’t high enough to address the thousands of job vacancies that exist.

Across state government, the vacancy rate was about 23 percent in March, according to the NC Office of State Human Resources.

SEANC has called for a 5 percent raise for state workers in each of the next two years and a $5,000 retention bonus.

“Until we see that, we’re going to stay in this vicious cycle. And, the problem is there’s all kinds of safety and health issues,” said Watkins. “Every time I use the word crisis about the vacancy crisis in state government, I mean crisis.”

She also pointed to the damaged Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds, which a visitor discovered had a broken piece.

State inspectors went to Carowinds Monday to take a closer look. The ride has been shut down since the issue was reported.

The state Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau has the responsibility of inspecting rides. A spokesperson for the agency said the Fury 325 was last inspected Feb. 23 and no violations were reported.

Like the rest of state government, the Department of Labor has struggled to hire people, including inspectors. Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson (R) has been among those calling on state lawmakers to approve significant pay raises to try to fill those jobs.

“This is a crisis. Sure it is. We’re averting the tragedies so far. That doesn’t mean we’re not in a crisis,” said Watkins.