RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Associated Press reported a Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation lead to the lynching of Emmett Till.

For weeks, activists have called for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham. In 1955, she accused 14-year-old Till of whistling at her and groping her in Mississippi. Till was killed days later.

It’s believed Bryant-Donham lives in the Raleigh area.

Tim Tyson, a senior research scholar at Duke University interviewed Bryant-Donham about the accusation she made. He claimed in his book, The Blood of Emmett Till, that Bryant-Donham confessed to lying in court. Bryant-Donham’s family has since denied that she made that confession.

Tyson said he has “no idea” why Bryant-Donham confessed to him. But because he interviewed her only a few years ago, legally, her confession meant nothing.

“That’s just perjury, and the statute of limitations for perjury is just two years, so she had legally been cleared of anything she told me (as of) 1957,” Tyson has said to CBS 17.

In late June, an unserved warrant for Bryant-Donham’s arrest was found in the basement of a Mississippi courtroom.

In a statement to CBS 17, the Till family said, “Justice delayed should not be justice denied.”

Two men, one of them Bryant-Donham’s then-husband, were tried in Tills’ murder but acquitted.