NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The grandmother of an 8-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder after beating her to death and leaving her on the side of the road in Nash County, its sheriff’s office confirmed late Tuesday night.

Patricia Ricks, 72, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious injury.

The 8-year-old was found suffering from severe, life-threatening injuries on the side of Dutchman Road Tuesday afternoon, and while being transported to Nash UNC Healthcare died of her injuries.

Detectives said, “the child had severe injuries throughout her entire body and head”.

Detectives also learned the girl lived in the 5000 block of Dutchman road, went to her home and questioned those at the residence.

“It was determined that the 8-year-old juvenile was beaten so severe by the Grandmother that she died from the injuries,” Major Eddie Moore with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ricks was the legal guardian of the girl, as well as several other siblings, according to the sheriff’s office. Those siblings are now in the custody of the Nash County Social Services Department.

Ricks has since been taken to the sheriff’s office, charged, but has made no statement. She is being held under no bond. Her first court appearance is Thursday.