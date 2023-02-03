N.C. 125 closed last week after the deadly wreck. Photo by David Hattman/CBS 17

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A grandmother died in a car crash last week in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which also injured two girls, happened around 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 27, along N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road, which is south of Weldon, according to Sgt. L. Bynum and Trooper J.T. Keeter of the highway patrol.

The road was closed for more than two hours after the crash.

The driver, Doris Bunn, 67, of Enfield, died in the wreck, Bynum said.

A young girl and a teenage girl were also in the car at the time of the crash and were injured but are expected to recover, according to Bynum.

It’s still not clear what caused the crash, which happened as Bunn was driving north along N.C. 125, Bynum said. The car crossed the center line and went off the road, colliding with a tree, he added.

No alcohol use is suspected in the wreck, Bynum said.

He said that an autopsy will likely help investigators determine what caused the crash.

Family visitation is planned for today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, 115 S. Dennis St. in Enfield, according to Bunn’s obituary.

A funeral is planned for Saturday for Bunn at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery.