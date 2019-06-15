Grandmother dies, granddaughter injured in Harnett County crash, troopers say

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina grandmother died and her teen granddaughter was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Harnett County Saturday morning, officials say.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. along U.S. 421 at McArthur Road, near the Lee-Harnett county line, according to Sgt. Brian Crissman of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened as a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Sieglinda Barefoot Taylor, 64, was heading north on McArthur Road toward U.S. 421, Crissman said.

Taylor did not stop for a flashing red light at the intersection and her SUV was hit by two vehicles that were traveling on U.S. 421, Crissman said.

The scene at U.S. 421 at McArthur Road soon after the crash Saturday. Photo contributed to CBS 17

An eastbound Dodge Ram collided with the Tahoe and spun it around when it was then hit by a westbound GMC SUV, according to Crissman.

Taylor, of Lillington, died from injuries she suffered in the wreck.

Her 16-year-old granddaughter, who was also in the Tahoe, was injured and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, Crissman said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene.

Crissman said no charges would be filed and that drug or alcohol use was not suspected.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now