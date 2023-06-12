ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County grandmother did a U-turn to make it to her usual Rocky Mount lottery ticket store — and that led her to a $200,000 prize.

Trina Cotton of Castalia told lottery officials Friday that she had forgotten to get a lottery after a nail salon appointment.

Cotton usually buys a scratch-off ticket from the same store on Benvenue Road.

“There was a store right across the street from the salon but I did a U-turn and drove about 20 minutes to go to my usual store,” Cotton told North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Cotton bought a $5 Mega Bucks ticket at Turner’s Mini Mart in Rocky Mount.

“I went home and started scratching and then I thought, ‘This can’t be right,’” she said. “I had to put my glasses on to make sure I was seeing it right.”

She said she has told people for years that she would win big.

“I really have dreamed about this,” said Cotton, who has nine grandchildren.

On Monday, Cotton collected her prize which was $142,501 after taxes.

“If somebody in my family calls out for help, now I am able to help them,” she said.