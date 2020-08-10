Granville County 6th-grade teacher charged with multiple child sex crimes thanks to cyber tip

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Granville County middle school teacher is behind bars and facing multiple child sex charges, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Bobby Scott Nealey, 50, of Wake Forest, was arrested Aug. 7 by special agents with the NCSBI’s Computer Crimes Unit, according to authorities.
Nealey, a 6th-grade teacher and wrestling coach at Butner-Stem Middle School, is charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the SBI, their investigation into Nealey began after a tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline. The tip was reported on a social media site and said that a user had uploaded “child sexual exploitation material.”
Nealey is currently being held in the Granville County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.
According to the SBI, the investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information in the case, call the SBI at (919) 662-4500.
