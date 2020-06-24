Granville County Confederate monument removed following ‘credible threat’

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Confederate monument in Granville County has been removed after the county commissioners said a credible threat was made to remove it.

The threat said the Confederate monument would be “forcibly removed,” according to a release from the Board of Commissioners.

The 34-foot monument, which is of a Confederate soldier atop a granite pedestal, was located on Spring Street in front of the Richard Thorton Library in Oxford.

It was dedicated on October 30, 1909 and sponsored by the Granville Grays Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Read the Board of Commissions order of removal

“Given that such action may lead to violent protests and counter-protests and destruction of property, the Board has ordered its removal from its current location to protect the health and safety of the public and their property,” the Board said.

Photos show the removal of the of the Confederate Monument in Granville County. (Courtesy: Granville County Government)

Photos show the removal of the of the Confederate Monument in Granville County. (Courtesy: Granville County Government)

Photos show the removal of the of the Confederate Monument in Granville County. (Courtesy: Granville County Government)

Photos show the removal of the of the Confederate Monument in Granville County. (Courtesy: Granville County Government)



The monument will be placed in storage until its new location is determined, which the board said would be done through a public process.

The commissioners signed the order of removal on Monday. County officials confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday that the monument had already been removed.

The monument was originally placed in front of the courthouse in Oxford but was moved as part of a compromise following the 1971 race riot.