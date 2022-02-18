Granville County inmate dies, investigation still underway 2 weeks later

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two weeks following the death of an inmate in the Granville County Detention Center the case still remains unsolved.

Tony Allen Dry, 30, died during the night shift on Feb. 5, officials told CBS 17 on Friday.

But his cause of death has still not been released or identified.

Dry had been an inmate in the Granville County Jail since Feb. 2 due to a felony probation violation, Granville County spokesman Terry Hobgood confirmed to CBS 17.

Granville County Sheriff John Hardy said in an official release that “an investigation of the death is currently being led by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.”

However, despite the ongoing two-week investigation, Hobgood said via phone that he could not confirm whether Dry’s death was suspicious.