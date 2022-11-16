ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends.

An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county. An open application period was held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 27.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The current agency, at 120 Roxboro Road in Oxford, has been operated by Penny Ellington since 2009. Currently, 127 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Henderson , 946-D W. Andrews Ave., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-438-3528

, 946-D W. Andrews Ave., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 252-438-3528 Roxboro , 811 N. Madison Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 336-597-4809

, 811 N. Madison Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 336-597-4809 Louisburg, 808 S. Bickett Blvd., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 919-496-4655

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.