Granville County man who worked with children’s charity facing child sex crimes charges

Tommy Keith. (Courtesy of the Granville County Sheriff’s Office)

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – Granville County authorities on Wednesday arrested a man for a dozen child sex crimes charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Tommy Keith was charged with 12 felonies: eight counts of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory sex offenses with a child under the age of 13, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the Butner-Creedmoor News, Keith worked for decades with a charity that collected Christmas gifts for disadvantaged children.

Keith was booked into the Granville County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

