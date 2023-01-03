RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game.

He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare in Butner and claimed his prize late last week at lottery headquarters.

He took home $142,021 after taxes were withheld.

There are just two $200,000 prizes left unclaimed in the Lincoln game, which debuted in September. Baker was the fourth winner of the game’s top jackpot.