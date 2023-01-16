CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – The Granville County Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of shutting down a county elementary school and relocating an entire middle school to its campus.

“The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments from the public regarding the proposed closure of Creedmoor Elementary School and the relocation of G.C. Hawley Middle School to the campus of Creedmoor Elementary School,” Granville Public Schools said in a notice to the public and media.

According to the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting, it is the only item up for discussion.

An hour before the hearing, Creedmoor Elementary School teachers, staff, students, and parents are preparing to march about a quarter mile from the elementary school to South Granville High School showing support to not close the school.

One proposed reason for the elementary school closure is the fact that enrollment has gradually declined for the last decade. Since its 565 enrollees during the 2010-11 school year, only 320 were enrolled for 2020-21 — the last year reported. The school saw a handful of increases between 2014 through 2017, but has not seen an increase since.

Other reasons being considered for the closing talks include geographic conditions, the inconvenience or hardship that might result for students being affected by such closing or consolidation and the cost of providing additional school facilities in the event of such closing or consolidation, an official board document said.

All considerations and results will be public record, the meeting document also said.

The draft for Tuesday’s meeting, outlining all metrics and topics can be read here.

The meeting is planned at South Granville High School in Creedmoor.