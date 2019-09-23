Granville County sheriff suspended following felony obstruction indictment

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Granville County Brindell Wilkins has agreed to be suspended from his position after he was indicted on felony obstruction charges.

Wilkins has been sheriff since 2009 and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2018. By law, he can remain sheriff while his case plays out.

Granville County attorney James Wrenn filed a petition Monday to have Wilkins removed from his position as sheriff, a letter from the lawyer shows.

Following that petition, Wilkins, along with his counsel, agreed Wilkins would be suspended from his position – staying any further action against the sheriff pending the outcome of the case against him.

Wilkins was indicted last week on felony obstruction of justice charges.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who is overseeing the prosecution, said there’s a recording of Wilkins telling someone how to kill a former deputy and get away with it.

That former deputy claimed to have a separate recording of the sheriff making “racially offensive comments.”

Chief Deputy Sheriff Sherwood Boyd will serve as sheriff until the county Board of Commissioners appoints a someone to fill the vacancy.

