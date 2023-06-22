BULLOCK, N.C. (WNCN)— A person is in a hospital after being shot Thursday morning.

Around 3:38 a.m. on Thursday, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8600 block of Robert Morgan Road in Bullock in reference to a shooting. The address is about 15 miles north of Oxford.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim is last known to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.