RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered man.

Eddie Lawrence Harris, 82, was last seen at 40027 W. Antioch Road in Oxford headed in an unknown direction. He is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Harris is 5 feet 9 and weighs 200 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes, according to the center. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and green striped underwear.

Anyone with information about Harris should call Kerry Boyd at the Granville County Sheriff’s Office at 919-690-0444.