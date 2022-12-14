Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.

After an investigation, Mitteer was arrested and charged with 12 counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.

Mitteer was given a $100,000 secured bond. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, he will appear in court Monday.