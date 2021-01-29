Granville County woman plans to help family after $200,000 scratch-off win

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A Granville County woman said she’s going to pay off bills and help her family after a $5 scratch-off turned into a $200,000 top prize.

On Thursday, Estelle Brodie and her husband decided to try their luck with a $5 Mega Bucks ticket from the Creedmoor Family Fare on Main Street in Creedmoor.

“We looked at it and we couldn’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” she said in a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The husband and wife took home more than $141,000 after taxes when they claimed their prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“We’re gonna take it and pay some bills and help the family out,” Brodie said. “The rest will be going into savings and to finish paying the house off.”

Mega Bucks launched in December. Six of the 10 $200,000 top prizes are remaining. Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Mega Bucks help the lottery raise more than $725 million a year for education.