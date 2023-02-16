CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for trafficking drugs, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at 2 p.m., the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement and Creedmoor Police as part of an ongoing investigation arrested Carlos Ernesto Campos in the parking lot at a Subway at 2531 E. Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor.

He was charged with six counts of felony trafficking methamphetamines, two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, and two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling.

Deputies said at the time of Campos’ arrest that he had 13.2 ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, one Smith & Wesson .45 firearm, and $1,685 in cash.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, he will appear in court on March 1.

Anyone having further information about this investigation should contact the Granville County Sheriff’s Office, CrimeStoppers or the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency.