Grass clippings in the road are like ‘sheets of ice’ for motorcyclists, NC city officials warn

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – Creedmoor’s police chief is warning residents about the dangers of blowing grass clippings and leaves into the street.

According to a release, the city receives complaints every year about grass clippings being blown into the streets, on the sidewalks, and into stormwater drains.

A bill introduced in 2019 would have made changes to the state’s littering law to specifically include “grass clippings, leaves, shrubbery trimmings and any other plant material resulting from lawn maintenance and other horticultural gardening and landscaping activities” due to the dangers to motorcyclists and cyclists presented by clippings and leaves in the roadway.

Although introduced in the General Assembly, the bill never passed as there is currently no state law that addresses grass clippings.

While there is no state law that prohibits the blowing of clippings and leaves onto the roadway, the City of Creedmoor does have an ordinance that prohibits it.

Ordinance § 96.09 Debris in Stormwater Drainage System makes it “unlawful for any person to rake, sweep, blow, wash, direct or place any debris, including but not limited to yard waste, grass clippings, leaves, sediment, trash, or debris of any kind into the storm drainage system of the city, including any streets, storm drains, ditches, swales, streams, lakes, culverts, rights-of-way, dedicated easements, or in any other area where it might impede the flow of water through the storm drainage system of the city.”

Although the local ordinance was created with the protection of the city’s stormwater system in mind, the city said they “want to bring forth full awareness to the dangers grass clippings can cause for motorcycles and bicycles in our roadways; as well as for bicycles, skateboards, and rollerblades on our sidewalks/greenways.”

Police Chief Keith King said that ““grass clippings in the roadway can act like a sheet of ice for motorcyclists and bicyclists.”

Charlie Boone with the Concerned Bikers Association spoke with CBS 17 in March 2019 about his support for the bill.

Boone said grass clippings and leaves “can cause you to drop your bike, and there are people that have been killed by that.” “If law enforcement sees it, I would like for them to stop and take notice.”

Creedmoor’s release stated that the city “always want to bring awareness first and hopefully avoid the need for enforcement.”

“We all should be aware of the importance of protecting our water sources,” the release continued. “Additionally, none of us want to see a motorcyclist or bicyclist injured when it could have been easily prevented.”

