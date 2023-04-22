RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people spent the day Saturday making care packages for migrant farmworkers who will spend the summer working farms in North Carolina.

The group “Student Action with Farmworkers” created 200 care packages – including wipes, bandages, socks and other items.

It will come in handy for these workers as they work long hours in some of the toughest conditions.

The group said it will use its student interns to get the packages into workers’ hands.

“When they go on outreach, whether it’s teach English classes or give legal aid, they can give workers these kits, and so we can assure that they get directly into the hands of workers,” said Victoria Nwankudu with Student Action with Farmworkers

Adrian Flores Rosas volunteered for Saturday’s packaging effort. He is a former farmworker and mentioned how difficult the job can be. He tells CBS 17 whether it’s treats to eat in the field or a change of socks, these workers will enjoy the help.

“It comes in handy and it’s just good to know that someone cares and is doing a little good, it keeps your spirits high,” Flores Rosas said.

The group said it will start distributing the packages next month.