GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Four teens have been charged after multiple shots fired calls in the area of Day Circle on Wednesday, Goldsboro police said.

The Goldsboro Police Department said they responded to the 1700 block of Day Circle for ShotSpotter alerts and emergency calls for men shooting around the area just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Once officers arrived on scene, a group of men ran away, according to police.

Police said the following four people were later taken into custody with the help of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol:

Carlos Humberto Zapata, 18

Zimire Avery, 18

Travis Moore, 19

Hykeem Weeks, 18

The four men were charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond information is not available at this time, police said.

This is still an active investigation, and further charges are expected at a later date. Updates regarding victim information will be released pending completion of crime scene processing and incident report(s).

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.