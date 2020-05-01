Group of restaurant owners in Triangle say reopening with limited tables will do more harm than good

RALEIGH, N.C. — A group of more than 40 local restaurant and bar owners sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper and other government leaders, urging them to not allow their restaurants to be re-opened until they can operate at full capacity.

Under Governor Cooper’s current plan, restaurants could reopen at limited capacity for dine-in customers toward the end of May if they continue to see progress with COVID-19 numbers.

Although restaurants are losing money by having to be closed or relying on takeout orders only, they said reopening with limited customers would do more harm than good.

Many restaurants have been making the most out of only being able to do takeout and delivery orders.

“It’s been really challenging, not surprisingly. I think that for every restaurant it’s been very challenging,” said Shawn Stokes, co-owner of Luna Rotisserie.

Stokes said they re-designed their business model due to the pandemic. Like many restaurants, it started with laying off staff.

“Which was one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever had to do,” he said.

Under the governor’s order, dining in could be allowed again as soon as the end of May. It’d be at a reduced capacity that would increase as time went on.

Owners of more than 40 restaurants in the Triangle signed a letter to the Governor, asking he reconsider that plan.

“We would be bringing in less revenue than we are now but with the added cost of having to bring on all the extra labor that’s required with providing full-service dining,” said Stokes.

They want to only reopen dine-in services when they’re allowed to do so at full capacity.

“Opening at partial capacity, what it does is send a mixed message to our community: It’s safe to come eat, but maybe not really,” said Elizabeth Turnbull, co-owner of COPA Restaurant.

Turnbull said dining-in services require more staffing. With limited seating, she said they wouldn’t make enough money to be able to pay them.

They also don’t think it’d make up for the drop in demand for carryout orders.

“Our argument is a partial reopening would do more damage to us and it certainly wouldn’t help us,” said Turnbull. “Do we want to do takeout forever? No. Are we asking them to delay our opening beyond when they’re thinking of opening us? No. We’re simply saying, ‘If you believe it’s safe for us to open partially, it should be safe for us to open fully.'”

Their letter also questions the consistency and reasoning behind allowing four people from different households to sit at one table together — while not allowing two tables of two people to be within six feet of each other.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel has been in contact with the restaurant owners. He said they’re not going to lift any restrictions in Durham in a way that would be harmful to restaurants and he wants to cooperate closely with them.

Mayor Schewel also said, “Next week, the city will be impaneling a recovery and renewal task force for Durham that will be working with specific sectors of our economy on how best to re-open. A subset of this task force will be our restaurant owners.”