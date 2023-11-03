SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a push to get a new $400,000 skatepark built in Southern Pines by the end of 2024.

A group called Friends of the Skateparks Foundation is trying to secure enough donations to build the park, which will be located at Memorial Park in Southern Pines.

The Town of Southern Pines has already donated 7,000 square feet at Memorial Park for the park.

Skaters for Moore, in conjunction with the Town of Southern Pines and the Friends of The Skateparks will receive a $200,000 grant from the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau’s One-Time Project Fund for the Memorial Park Skatepark. However, the group must match the funds first.

It’s the reason they are having the “Lip Rippin’ Chicken Wing Cook-off” fundraiser. Thirty teams will battle it out for a $1,000 cash prize, custom trophies, and bragging rights.

There will be other local vendors, food trucks, skateboarding demonstrations, face painting, a bird of prey exhibit, and live music.

Southern Pines Brewing Company will have local craft beers and signature cocktails. All money raised will benefit the skatepark.

Lip Rippin’ Chicken Wing Cook-off is Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at the Southern Pines Brewing Company. Ticket information at The Lip Rippin Chicken Wing Cook OFF or call 910-365-9925.

CBS 17’s Fayetteville Reporter Justin Moore will be on the wing cook-off judging panel.