RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Easter Bunny told CBS 17 he is hiding some eggs in the Triangle this weekend.
He said worked with local cities and towns to set up some ‘egg’cellent Easter Egg Hunts for Saturday and Sunday.
CBS 17 worked with the Easter Bunny to put together a guide so families in the Triangle can ‘hop to it!’
Raleigh
Pullen Kid’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- 12:15 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. Sunday
- Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
- Will be held after the Palm Sunday worship service
- Organizers said the egg hunt will go on rain or shine
Sensitive Easter Holiday Photo Event at Crabtree Valley Mall
- 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
- Crabtree Valley Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
- Take pictures with the Easter Bunny and do some crafts
- Note: This event does not include an egg hunt
Durham
There are three Easter Egg Hunts in Durham Saturday that will go on rain or shine, officials say. All of the events are free and open to the public.
Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
- 5101 N Roxboro St., Durham
- Children 0-12 will be divided into groups according to their age
- All age groups start at 10:15 a.m.
- Games and crafts available following the egg hunt
- Find the golden egg and win an extra prize!
Egg Hunt at I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
- 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham
- Egg hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m.
- Children will be divided into groups according to age
- All ages welcome
- Find the golden egg and win an extra prize!
- Inclusion program for children of all ability levels — for additional assistance, contact the Special Programs unit at 919-475-2398
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno
- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- 5101 N Roxboro St., Durham
- An egg hunt for Durham’s four-legged friends – canine style!
Cary
Egg Hunt at WakeMed Soccer Park
- 10 a.m. Saturday
- WakeMed Soccer Park 101 Soccer Park Drive, Cary
- Event check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. at the cross-country field
- Registration required the day before the event
Wake Forest
Wake Forest Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- 11 a.m. Saturday
- Inside the Joyner Park Community Center due to inclement weather
- 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest
- Pre-party begins at 10 a.m. featuring music, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny
- More than 15,000 eggs contain prizes and candy
- Organizers will give away eggs at various stations throughout the spacious JPCC gymnasium
- The Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt for children with disabilities will be held upstairs in the JPCC Walker Room at 11:45 a.m.
Click here for a downloadable map of the egg hunt areas.
Organizers said registration is not required for the egg hunts, and participation is free.
They ask participants to come with baskets in hand ready to fill.
Fuquay-Varina
Fuquay-Varina Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- 10 a.m. Saturday
- Fleming Loop Park, 503 Fleming Loop Road, Fuquay-Varina
- Three fields for different age groups:
- Field 1: Ages 0-4
- Field 2: Ages 5-7
- Field 3: Ages 8-10
- Organizers recommend arriving early, as the egg hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
Knightdale
Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Knightdale Station Park, 810 N First Ave., Knightdale
- Food trucks, live music, vendor market, inflatables and more
This event was originally scheduled for Saturday, however, organizers rescheduled it for Sunday due to Saturday’s inclement weather.