RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Easter Bunny told CBS 17 he is hiding some eggs in the Triangle this weekend.

He said worked with local cities and towns to set up some ‘egg’cellent Easter Egg Hunts for Saturday and Sunday.

CBS 17 worked with the Easter Bunny to put together a guide so families in the Triangle can ‘hop to it!’

Raleigh

Pullen Kid’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

12:15 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Will be held after the Palm Sunday worship service

Organizers said the egg hunt will go on rain or shine

Sensitive Easter Holiday Photo Event at Crabtree Valley Mall

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Crabtree Valley Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Take pictures with the Easter Bunny and do some crafts

Note: This event does not include an egg hunt

Durham

There are three Easter Egg Hunts in Durham Saturday that will go on rain or shine, officials say. All of the events are free and open to the public.

Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

5101 N Roxboro St., Durham

Children 0-12 will be divided into groups according to their age

All age groups start at 10:15 a.m.

Games and crafts available following the egg hunt

Find the golden egg and win an extra prize!

Egg Hunt at I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham

Egg hunt will begin promptly at 10:15 a.m.

Children will be divided into groups according to age

All ages welcome

Find the golden egg and win an extra prize!

Inclusion program for children of all ability levels — for additional assistance, contact the Special Programs unit at 919-475-2398

Dog-Gone Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

5101 N Roxboro St., Durham

An egg hunt for Durham’s four-legged friends – canine style!

Cary

Egg Hunt at WakeMed Soccer Park

10 a.m. Saturday

WakeMed Soccer Park 101 Soccer Park Drive, Cary

Event check-in begins at 9:15 a.m. at the cross-country field

Registration required the day before the event

Wake Forest

Wake Forest Annual Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. Saturday

Inside the Joyner Park Community Center due to inclement weather

701 Harris Road, Wake Forest

Pre-party begins at 10 a.m. featuring music, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny

More than 15,000 eggs contain prizes and candy

Organizers will give away eggs at various stations throughout the spacious JPCC gymnasium

The Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt for children with disabilities will be held upstairs in the JPCC Walker Room at 11:45 a.m.

Click here for a downloadable map of the egg hunt areas.

Organizers said registration is not required for the egg hunts, and participation is free.

They ask participants to come with baskets in hand ready to fill.

Fuquay-Varina

Fuquay-Varina Annual Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday

Fleming Loop Park, 503 Fleming Loop Road, Fuquay-Varina

Three fields for different age groups: Field 1: Ages 0-4 Field 2: Ages 5-7 Field 3: Ages 8-10

Organizers recommend arriving early, as the egg hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

Knightdale

Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Knightdale Station Park, 810 N First Ave., Knightdale

Food trucks, live music, vendor market, inflatables and more

This event was originally scheduled for Saturday, however, organizers rescheduled it for Sunday due to Saturday’s inclement weather.