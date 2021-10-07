Guilford County rape, child sex crimes suspect arrested in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Greensboro man wanted on a series of rape and child sex crime charges was arrested Thursday in Rocky Mount by Nash County sheriff’s deputies.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it alerted the North Carolin State Bureau of Investigation about the possible whereabouts of 56-year-old Christopher Gerald Cooper.

He is wanted out of Guilford County on charges of:

First-degree rape

Four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15

First-degree statutory rape

Indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child

Deputies tracked Cooper to a rehab and nursing facility on Hunter Hill Road.

Cooper was taken into custody there without incident and taken before a magistrate.

He is being held at the Nash County jail under a $1 million bond and is slated to appear in court on Oct. 11.