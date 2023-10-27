ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after they were arrested for breaking into several retail stores and stealing items, the Rocky Mount Police Department said Friday.

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers said they were called to the Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road in reference to a breaking and entering call.

When they arrived, they said they found that the suspects had shattered the glass on the front doors of the business, then went inside and stole multiple items.

Detectives who worked on the case said an anonymous citizen helped them identify one of the suspects.

They said they used this tip and other information to obtain and execute a search warrant on the 1000 block of Star St., where they said they found the stolen property from Ulta Beauty.

Investigators said they also executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Hammond St.

In both locations, they said they found stolen property from Target, T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Lowe’s.

The stolen property included clothing, tools, appliances, perfume, cologne, electronics and other items, detectives said.

According to the police department, a handgun and marijuana were also found and seized.

Officers provided a photo of the items, which includes Prada perfume, a party speaker and a set of pots and pans.

Police seized clothing, tools, appliances, perfume, cologne electronics and other items (Rocky Mount Police Department)

Investigators said 62-year-old Charles Blount and 40-year-old Maurice Hendricks were two of the men who broke into Ulta Beauty on Tuesday.

Blount is charged with:

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Damage to property

Hendricks is charged with:

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Damage to property

Habitual breaking and entering based on criminal convictions for breaking and entering.

Blount and Hendricks each received a $25,000 secure bond and were taken to the Nash County Jail.

Further along in the investigation, detectives said they found 29-year-old Turkis Petway was in possession of stolen goods.

Petway was charged with:

Two counts of organized retail theft

Possession of stolen goods

He received a $15,000 secure bond and was taken to the Nash County Jail.

Over the past year, investigators said all three men have participated in numerous larcenies, break-ins and sale of stolen items in Rocky Mount and nearby areas.

“Such retail thefts adversely affect businesses,” said Capt. Westlyn Seabreeze with the Rocky Mount Police Department. “The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations – Property Crime Unit remains steadfast in their investigations, collaborating with businesses to curtail these criminal activities.”

“These offenders drive up costs for businesses, which ultimately reflects in the prices we, the consumers, pay at the register,” stated David Farris, president of the Rocky Mount Area Chamber

of Commerce. “The Chamber continues to work with businesses and our local law enforcement

partners to combat these types of crimes.”

Police said the investigation continues and more charges may be forthcoming.