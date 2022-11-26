RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon.

At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.

When they arrived, they said they found a home that had been shot into.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

No information about a suspect has been released.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McBryde at (910)875-5111.