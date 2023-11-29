ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A student was escorted off Rocky Mount High School’s campus after a gun was found in their backpack, officials said.

Around 7 a.m. this morning, Evolv’s security system detected a possible weapon in the backpack of a student. Officials isolated the student for inspection and found a firearm.

Officials say authorities seized the backpack and notified the School Resource Officer and school administrators.

The student was prevented from entering the building and removed from the school grounds along with the firearm.

School officials are working with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation.