LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road.

A statement from the school to parents said other personal property was also stolen out of the car.

The worker who had the gun was violating Franklin County Schools policy and has been suspended, the statement said.

Officials said the theft did not “impact our day from an instructional or school safety perspective.”

Here is the full statement from school officials:

Good afternoon RES Parents, I wanted to reach out to make you aware that early this morning one of our employee’s locked cars was broken into in our parking lot. There was a firearm locked in the car that was stolen along with other personal property. The Sheriff’s office is actively investigating this break in, and since the employee was in possession of the firearm in potential violation of FCS policy, we have suspended the employee with pay as we conduct our own investigation. Although this situation did not directly impact our day from an instructional or school safety perspective, I thought that it was important to make you aware as we have had more significant law enforcement on site today.

