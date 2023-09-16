HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police announced the arrest Friday of a man who lives just down the road from the gas station he robbed and shot up about a week ago — exactly a year after he was convicted of robbery and placed on probation, records show.

The incident took place on Sept. 7 around 10 p.m. at the Short Stop gas station at 5019 Parkton Road at the corner of South Main Street, according to a news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.

The suspect who was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and a black ski mask displayed a handgun and “demanded money” from the Short Stop workers behind the counter.

At that point, the robber fired one gunshot into the counter, according to police.

Then, as the robber collected the cash and walked out the front doors, he fired another gunshot, police said.

The suspect was last seen on Parkton Road walking toward Muscat Road, police said.

Jamey Mack Tyler Jr., 24, of Muscat Road was arrested Friday, according to police. Muscat Road is just a third of a mile from the Short Stop.

Tyler was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping, shooting into an occupied structure, and possession of a firearm by a felon, Hope Mills police said.

Tyler was placed on probation for 24 months exactly a year ago on the day of the Short Stop armed robbery, according to police and the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He was convicted in Robeson County on Sept. 7, 2022, of felony common law robbery, records show.

Tyler is being held in the Cumberland County Jail in Fayetteville under a $110,000 bond.