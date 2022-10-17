TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man “acting erratically” drew the attention of a faculty member, leading to his arrest after it was discovered he had three rifles and ammo on the Edgecombe Community College campus Monday, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:35 a.m. Monday at the college at the “back of the facility,” a Tarboro police news release said.

After the college faculty member noticed the man, an off-duty Tarboro police officer was told of the incident. That officer requested backup law enforcement.

“As multiple officers arrived on scene to assist, a K-9 unit was deployed to begin a scent track while other officers began communicating with college staff seeking to identify the individual. Within a few minutes both groups of officers simultaneously converged on a classroom and detained the individual without incident,” the news release said.

Along with the rifles and ammo in the car, police said they also found items “that linked the individual to a hate-based group.”

After the suspect was detained, police evacuated the buildings the man had been inside. K-9 units checked those buildings for explosives, but none were found, the news release said.

Jason William Messenbrink, 24, was arrested and a search was conducted of his Williamston home in Martin County, where no other items were found, according to the news release.

Messenbrink was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and was held on a $750,000 bond.