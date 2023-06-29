ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been charged after a multi-agency raid on a residence in Rocky Mount turned up fake ID cards, license plates and other counterfeit items.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina DMV License and Theft Bureau with a search warrant at a home on Cleveland Street. The FBI and ATF also helped.

Three guns, multiple fraudulent license plates, temporary license plates, credit cards and identification cards were seized from the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Olayinka Olawumi Ogunsua and Khirah Hunter were each charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretense, six counts of attempted obtain property and five counts of possession of counterfeit trademark.