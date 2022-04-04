WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man who was shot to death with his mother in August 2021 died when a gunshot damaged his heart and lung, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

Raekwon Williams was in a car with his mother, Latasha Tomlin, when Tomlin’s boyfriend, Adrian Horne, opened fire on them.

Police responded to the shooting just after 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 31. Williams died at the scene, according to the report.

Williams had been shot multiple times. It was a gunshot to the lateral left torso that killed him, the autopsy found.

In all, two others were injured in the quadruple shooting.

Horne, of Goldsboro, was seen leaving the scene in a black Buick with another woman and an infant, authorities previously said.

The vehicle was located about 17 miles away from the London Church Road shooting scene near Cedar Creek Lane and Otter Creek Road in Edgecombe County. Tomlin’s body was found in the car, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office also said Tomlin and Horne were in a relationship and shared a home on London Church Road. An argument stemmed from Tomlin wanting to leave Adrian, which led to the shooting.

Williams’ 18-year-old girlfriend, the mother of the infant taken by Horne, was shot in the back. Tomlin’s 18-year-old daughter was shot multiple times, too, deputies said.

All victims were at the home helping Tomlin leave Horne, the sheriff’s office said.

Horne was arrested the following day in Goldsboro.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging into an occupied vehicle causing serious injury, discharging into an occupied vehicle, first-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, and trafficking in cocaine.

Horne’s brother, Timothy Horne, was also charged with accessory after the fact, the sheriff’s office said.