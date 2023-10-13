ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle was shot into outside a Dollar General on Thursday afternoon.

At 4:13 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the store at 2280 W. Raleigh Blvd. in reference to a shots fired call.

The preliminary investigation revealed that after leaving Dollar General, individuals in at least two vehicles discharged multiple rounds from firearms while driving east on West Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction was struck by gunfire, damaging the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of West Raleigh Boulevard was temporarily blocked off while officers searched the scene for evidence.

The Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this case.