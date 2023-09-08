LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Friday night home football game at Lumberton Senior High School was cut short due to a gun being fired on the school’s campus.

According to the school district, police were called in to investigate a “shooting which occurred in the parking lot area.” The district let parents and students know in a Facebook post that no injuries have been reported in connection to the shots as of 9:18 p.m.

The game between the Lumberton High Pirates and the Red Springs Red Devils was cut short as a result of the incident.

“The safety of our students and fans is our top priority,” the district further said.

In its own post to Facebook, officials with Lumberton Senior High School called the event “unfortunate.”

“Outside the stadium some gun fire occurred,” the post said. “Lumberton police quickly secured the football stadium, parking lots and campus.”

School officials are asking anyone with information on the incident and anyone with a vehicle that was damaged by gunshots to contact the Lumberton police department at 910-671-3846.