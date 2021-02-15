Hackers who took down network now release info about residents, Chatham County officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After Chatham County had nearly its entire computer network damaged by hackers months ago, the perpetrators have now released data about people in the county, officials revealed Monday.

The incident on Oct. 28 took down Chatham County government email, photos, and their computer network. The ransomware “resulted in the encryption of much of our county network infrastructure and associated business systems,” officials said Monday.

For days after the attack, officials said that crews “continue working to restore the affected systems.”

County officials now say that it was a “ransomware attack” that hit the network.

“Forensic analysis revealed that ransomware entered the county network through a Phishing email with a malicious attachment,” a Monday night news release from Chatham County officials said.

The “threat actor” was identified as DoppelPaymer, the release said.

A week ago, the hackers “released certain data acquired … from the county’s servers,” officials said Monday.

“Once the sheriff’s office received a tip off regarding the data breach, we acted quickly to notify all victims — mostly our own employees — whose sensitive information was copied from sheriff’s office files,” Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said in the news release.

“All victims identified in our review of the stolen sheriff’s office data were notified and provided with identity theft guidance within 24 hours of confirming the contents of the appropriated files.”

Meanwhile, the county said that anyone who thinks they might be affected by the leak of data should “remain vigilant and monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.”

The North Carolina Department of Justice (NCDOJ) provides a free security freeze on credit reports, according to the news release.

The actual restoration of the network is still underway, officials said.

“The process of restoring business systems, phones, network connection, and getting county computers back to staff is nearly complete but is estimated to continue through early 2021 as we work towards full system recovery,” Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontagne said in a report.