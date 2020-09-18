Hacking, cyberbulling continues for Wilson 11-year-old despite efforts to stop it

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A cyberbullying situation for a Wilson County middle school student has turned into a nightmare for him and his family despite their attempts to solve the problem.

It began when 11-year-old Jaylen White started distance learning at Wilson Preparatory Academy.

His account was hacked, he was cyber-bullied and obscene messages sent to his teachers.

After three weeks of unsuccessful attempts to stop the hacking, his mother moved him to Wilson County’s Elm City Middle School thinking that would be the answer.

However, it didn’t work.

The hacker followed him.

“About 15 minutes after we signed in, we received a message that said ‘ha ha I’m still here’ when he signed into his Google account,” said his mother Sheleen White.

She said she was put in touch with the school’s IT departmnet.

“While we were talking, another message popped up saying ‘You’re gonna die,'” she said.

Frustrated, White had all of her internet access equipment replaced at home, thinking it was something on her end allowing the hacker into her son’s account.

“I went to Spectrum and changed out my information,” she said. “I got a new IP Address. I did all of these things to try and secure my household.”

She even disabled the chat function on her son’s Playstation, thinking the hacker got in that way.

But, the hacking continued with bullying and obscene emails – like one sent to his 6th-grade teacher.

The school asked the 11-year-old and his mom to come in with his computer and log-on in front of administrators.

“While he was there, a Google tab popped up and it typed up ‘porn,'” said White.

She said administrators were puzzled as to where the cyber intrusions were coming from.

In response to inquiries by CBS 17, school system spokeswoman Amber Lynch said the school was, “not able to identify any hacking issues from an outside source.”

Lynch added, “We still developed and executed additional layers of support at the district and school level to ensure the student is able to continue his studies.”

What the school did was disabled Jaylen’s account and remove him from distance learning.

“I have to go to the school and get packets for him to do his work and then turn them in to be graded,” said White.

Jaylen’s mom said learning by education packets is not the best solution, but it’s the only alternative until they can resolve the hacking issue.

Although the SBI is investigating the original incidents that occurred at Wilson Prep, experts say these cases are very difficult to prosecute because you not only have to track back to the original person doing the hacking, but you also need direct evidence leading to the person responsible.