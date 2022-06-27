ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was arrested Monday after breaking into a home, assaulting a female and fleeing police.

At approximately 1:41 a.m., officers responded to a home located in the 300 block of Henry Street regarding a domestic situation, police say.

Officers learned a male subject forced his way into a home and assaulted a female, who had an active domestic violence protective order against the male.

According to police, officers noticed the headlights of a vehicle leaving and police left the scene to stop the vehicle with the suspect in it.

Police said the vehicle refused to stop and continued to Highway 158 where it passed other vehicles improperly and ran through stop signs and traffic lights.

The vehicle slowed down in the 5000 block of Hwy 158 where the driver was taken into custody.

Christopher Whitley, 35, was charged with the following:

flee to elude arrest

burglary

larceny after committing burglary

larceny of a vehicle

possession of stolen motor vehicle

assault on a female

damage to property

domestic violence protection order violation

fail to heed blue lights and siren

reckless driving and

failure to stop for stop sign/flashing red light

Whitley was placed under no bond. A court date is set for Wednesday.